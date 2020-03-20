EDITORIAL: Sending thanks to community workers across Greater Victoria

Thousands of health care workers continue to put themselves at risk to ensure broader public safety from the COVID-19 virus, and while their work should no-doubt be continuously recognized and praised, there are other heroes serving the public in this time of crisis who many may not recognize.

These pandemic wallflowers are there for you everyday, many working for minimum wage: the people stocking shelves in grocery stores, ensuring that all of your toilet paper and canned food demands are met. The attendants at gas stations, making sure you’re still fueled up enough to go to Costco or better yet, somewhere outdoors and away from crowds.

The delivery drivers who bring food to people who don’t want to leave their homes; the Canada Post and delivery service staff still sorting your mail and making sure your Amazon Prime deadlines are met.

The cleaning staff at your office building, at B.C. Transit, and even on streets making sure everything is as sanitized as it can be.

The retail workers who make sure displays are still organized and products are still available for purchase, including those at local liquor stores (for those who are enjoying self-isolation with a glass of wine or two).

And let’s not forget your local reporters. No, this is not just a self-gratifying tip of the hat to Black Press Media staff – but all journalists still heading out into the field to give you the latest updates on the COVID-19 situation, allowing you to be as informed as possible of the best choices you can make for yourself and your family (not to mention all the people behind newspaper production, including editors, sales representatives, paginators, printing press operators, delivery staff and newspaper carriers). OK, let’s throw in TV anchors and radio jockeys, too.

In a time of anxiety and fear, it’s these kinds of essential figures – tiny cogs in a mighty machine – who are keeping society going.

Many thanks, and stay healthy.

Sooke News Mirror