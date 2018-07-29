EDITORIAL: Responding to a fire season

The fires this year have served as a reminder to be prepared, since wildfires can affect us here

Over the past week, two wildfires have been burning near Summerland.

The two fires began on July 17 and both were caused by lightning.

The Mount Conkle wildfire, just outside Summerland’s boundaries to the southwest, is at an estimated size of 118 hectares and is being held.

The Mount Eneas fire, south of Peachland, is 1,793 hectares and is classified as out of control.

The quick response by our local fire department and by provincial wildfire crews is admirable, and their fast efforts have made a difference.

Crews are continuing to work at both these wildfires.

In addition, emergency workers have helped those affected by the fires and the evacuation orders and alerts.

The fires this year have served as a reminder to the entire community to be prepared, since wildfires can and will affect us here.

Some of those living near the Mount Eneas wildfire were evacuated from their homes, and many more people in and near Summerland were under evacuation alerts.

Many who live outside of the most affected areas have also been taking measures to prepare in case of an evacuation alert or an evacuation order.

The evacuation orders in Summerland have now been lifted, and although alerts remain in place, conditions have changed since the fires began just over a week ago.

However, the fires are still burning and as a result, wildfire conditions in this region could still change.

In the Okanagan Valley and the rest of the Southern Interior of B.C., summers tend to be hot and dry, and the risk of wildfires is a part of every summer.

Even after the Mount Conkle and Mount Eneas fires are fully under control, the fire season will continue throughout the summer and into the fall.