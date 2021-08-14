EDITORIAL: Reflecting on a year at the Quesnel Cariboo Observer

Cassidy Dankochik has been working for the Quesnel Observer for a year now

Cassidy Dankochik joined the Observerâ€™s staff in Aug. of 2020 by way of Gimli, Altona, and Flin Flon, Manitoba. (Photo by Tracey Roberts)

Hard to believe it’s been a year since I first visited Quesnel. It was also my first time visiting B.C.

Heading to a newspaper job blind was an exciting prospect for me. I thank everyone who welcomed me to Quesnel.

Of the 12 months I’ve been on the job, I’ve been the only member of the editorial staff working in the Quesnel office for eight of them. A big thanks needs to be given out to my colleagues in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and Vanderhoof for helping out.

When I accepted the job in Quesnel, I had a picture of how the next year of my life would go. I’d be on the ground meeting dozens of people every week, and entrenching myself deep into the community with face-to-face meetings.

Then the second wave of COVID-19 hit. Then the third wave of COVID-19 hit. We’re on track to potentially face a fourth wave of COVID-19, but at least in between the third and fourth wave I got to meet a few more people face-to-face.

A global pandemic was exciting as a journalist to cover, but after 18 months, I’m ready to move on.

And while there’s been not nearly enough sports or concerts for me to photograph in the past year to my liking, that makes the few times I’ve been able to see those events all the sweeter.

So stay safe out there everyone. If we can prevent COVID from spreading further, we should be able to make the next year a lot more exciting than this year was.

Cassidy Dankochik is the editor of the Quesnel Cariboo Observer.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer