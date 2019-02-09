EDITORIAL: Real estate woes

I've been keeping an eye on houses for sale in Golden for quite some time.

At nearly 30 years old, I am hoping to purchase a home to call my own. I’m tired of paying rent into someone else’s pocket, and it is time to invest in some equity. I’m single, and have three pets, but I’m looking for the type of place I can grow with. Maybe raise a family.

As a hard-working individual with a long-term career, I’m trying to make a smart choice, and an affordable one.

Unfortunately, affordability for buying a house in town pretty much means buying the cheapest property I can find at just over $350,000, in the flood zone, and maybe not an ideal location. There are not many homes for sale in town right now, and there haven’t been for quite some time.

This is why I wonder how development could not be beneficial to our community? I would love so much to invest in a newer home, in an area where I wouldn’t have to worry about foundation problems or water damage from floods. Finding a semi-detached home that meets these requirements and costs less than $500,000 is seemingly asking for a miracle.

There are a handful of places being built right now. One complex includes 54 units, in a condo-style building. This sounds great for the average single person, but with pets and an outdoor lifestyle, I require a yard.

I could lament all day about housing affordability in Golden, and it’s just not going to get anywhere. Some residents are concerned that new house builds might be bought up by people from out of town and rented at short term rentals. This is always a possibility, but rather than fearing worst case scenarios, maybe we can find a solution to allow locals the first chomp at the bit.

I’m honestly not quite ready to purchase a home, yet. But, it is on my radar. And, unless prices get better or the selection becomes more appropriate for what I’m looking for, I may need to look outside of town, or elsewhere. Hopefully we can find a sustainable solution to the housing market in Golden before it becomes out of hand like some destination mountain towns.

Having affordable new homes could result in retaining more long-term residents, helping to build our community in a positive and impactful way.