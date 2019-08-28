(Gazette file)

Editorial: Pumping over the weir a wake-up call on drought

Even after the pumps were installed, many thought it wouldn't come to this

So here it is folks, a moment in history many thought would never actually come: Catalyst will start pumping water over the weir at Cowichan Lake on Thursday.

A tiny bit of rain postponed pumping plans for what turned out to be mere days. Pumping is being done to keep the river running for fish populations and human populations alike.

Even after the pumps were installed, many thought it wouldn’t come to this as in previous years, fall rains have come just in the nick of time. But this unprecedented move is now well and truly upon us.

It is extraordinarily dry, and even Cowichan’s mighty water arteries are feeling it. Along with this step to keep the Cowichan River running, the province last week started restricting water use on the Koksilah River, an extreme step we’ve never seen before. In doing so, officials called the habitat conditions on the Koksilah “severely degraded”. This is bad news for fish and other wildlife that depend on that water. So industrial use of the water has been halted, along with watering for forage crops. That may not be end of it. All indications are that the situation is only getting worse by the day.

Our water woes are probably our most visible sign of climate change here in the Cowichan Valley. And while pumps, raising the weir and other proposals look to adapt the Cowichan River watershed, others such as the Chemainus and Koksilah are not receiving the same amount of attention. But they need to be. If we’re down to pumping on the Cowichan River, that means things are even more dire on our smaller watercourses.

Many are doing their best to conserve this precious resource where they can. But there are still those who are seemingly oblivious to the drought crisis. It seems as long as water still comes out of their taps when they turn them on, they will do nothing — or even continue to waste water. Nobody needs to power wash the fence in the middle of a drought.

This is another wake-up call. Are your eyes open yet?

Previous story
LETTER: Langley man concerned about hidden costs of electric vehicles
Next story
LETTER: Human family is a dog’s pack

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Most Francois Lake ferry staff vote to strike

    The union representing workers with the MV Francois Forester ferry have voted overwhelmingly to strike amid an impasse in negotiations with the employer WaterBridge.

  • Dust control applied to Morice road

    Usage increases owing to Coastal GasLink pipeline work

  • Site levelling ongoing

    A work crew conducts backfilling and leveling at the site of a former highways maintenance yard, which is owned by the provincial government, on the west side of Francois Lake Drive. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure crews have been doing the remedial work for several weeks. (Blair McBride photos)

  • Barriere Outdoor Clubs hits the Trophy Meadows trails

    The Barriere Outdoor Club (BOC) enjoyed another splendid ramble on Aug. 14, this time up to the Trophy Meadows. Ten hikers enjoyed the breathtaking wildflowers and stunning vistas this wonderful trail presented.

  • Council approves crosswalk project

    That makes for two this year

  • Down to a fine art

    Students at the Teen Art Camp paint outdoor scenes with acrylic paints in the Burns Lake Public Library on Aug. 20. The camp ran from Aug. 20-23 and students worked on sketching and painting. Bonny Remple, Children's Librarian leads the class of young artists at the Teen Art Camp. Jemma Elliott shows off her painting of a beach and ocean, on Aug. 20. (Blair McBride photos)

  • Full-service truck stop in Houston a possibility

    District seeks funding for feasibility study