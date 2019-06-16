EDITORIAL: Post-grad years are your time

If graduation today is anything like it was seven years ago — when this aged editor left high school — you grads are probably entering the most uncertain time of your life.

All summer long, people will be asking you about your plans for the future. Are you going to university? If so, what degree are you getting? If not, what are you doing instead.

(Heads up: those questions never go away. Even when you’ve graduated and have a career, and pretty much have succeeded in what you set out to do.)

It will be, frankly, quite irritating. But do not fear the questions, or the uncertainty. Instead, embrace it.

This is the time of your life when you can do whatever you want. You can explore your horizons, and find out who you really are.

So many people take a gap year and discover that they have a passion in a topic they never knew existed. Others find the same thing in post-secondary, where one course can send you down a new and exhilarating path. This is your time to discover. Use it.

And for those of you who know exactly what you want out of life, and are ready to go get it — great. This post-graduation time is ideal for getting a head start in acquiring skills or funds to make your dreams happen.

School was great for giving you a foundation. Everything after graduation is your time.

And of course, no matter what you end up doing, you’re always going to have a community that’s proud of you.

All you grads belong to this community, no matter how hard you might try to get away. So when you have successes in your life, we’ll be cheering right along with you.

-Grace Kennedy, editor

-Grace Kennedy, editor

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.com