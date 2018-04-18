EDITORIAL: Party time in our cities

The only thing certain in both Surrey and White Rock this fall will be change

Some civic electoral organizations call themselves coalitions. Others refer to themselves as alliances, partnerships and even slates.

Just don’t call them political parties.

Most of these groups tout themselves as like-minded independents amassing weight under a common banner. That’s been one recurring selling point for many such civic groups in recent years. They’re not the traditional party, we’re assured, in which party leaders, closed-door committees and bagmen mandate their platforms. They’re much more egalitarian than that.

Irrespective of whether that’s truly the case, they’ve also become somewhat of a necessity for independent voices who find it more difficult to get support based on individual name-power alone.

Which is one of the reasons we find ourselves curious about the, ahem ruling parties in both Surrey and White Rock, following comments by incumbent councillors in the wake of their retiring respective mayors and the buildup to the Oct. 20 civic elections.

In White Rock, with four of seven council members elected in 2014 under the White Rock Coalition banner, two WRC incumbents have said they are considering a run for the mayoralty this fall. In Surrey, with all nine council members elected under Surrey First, five incumbents have floated similar trial balloons, presumably to gauge support.

The only thing certain in both cities will be change, and that’s not necessarily a good thing… or a bad thing. Regardless of the criticism being heard from a number of channels right now, the majority of voters found the White Rock Coalition and Surrey First campaigns agreeable enough to grant them power at the beginning of this four-year term.

The main question now is whether these coalitions can continue as before, when the leadership announcements have seemed so unco-ordinated.

In the most recent case last week of Surrey First, Mayor Linda Hepner’s announcement just minutes before the group’s annual general meeting seemed to catch outsiders – and perhaps select insiders – by surprise, with would-be mayors wasting little time in letting it be known that they may be available to assume her role.

Surrey First has certainly been a political force, since former mayor Dianne Watts founded it in 2007. If they can keep it together, and come to consensus on a single, solitary leader, they may be in line for their third straight sweep.

Likewise, if White Rock Coalition can decide on a mayoral candidate to back, without splitting their voice and votes, they may return to power.

If not, the party might just be over for some, but the after-party is likely just beginning.