Editorial: Our doors are open

Oh, newspapermen meet such interesting people!

— Pete Seeger, Newspapermen

The Penticton Western News has returned to its downtown beginnings with our new digs at 104-575 Main St.

And we’re excited to be back. There are lots of good arguments to be here, not the least of which is it gives us even more opportunities to interact with our community.

We’ve always been a strong presence at community events, but now we just have to step outside our door to talk to you, our readers, our newsmakers. In fact, our first guest in our new building was someone to come in to offer a news tip.

We’re looking forward to having all these great events, from the annual Beach Cruise to the Peachfest Grand Parade, happening right outside our front door and in our neighbourhood.

Downtown areas are important to any city. They’re not the only commercial area by any means — Penticton features many places to do your shopping. But downtown is more than just shopping; it’s where the community comes together.

The Penticton Farmers’ and Community markets are good examples of that. Come downtown any Saturday morning in the spring, summer and fall, and you will find thousands of people not just shopping, but enjoying the community.

Downtowns are often called the heart of the community. And having a healthy heart is essential to having a strong city and region.

Downtowns bring people together, creating that critical mass where creativity can flower, alongside activism and economic diversity.

A 2012 study on the value of investing in Canadian downtowns found downtowns were moving in a positive direction, not only with increasing residential growth and commercial strength, but building unique education, culture and entertainment offerings.

The Western News is proud to once again be part of that picture and continuing to invest in our community.

Oh, and let’s not forget the food. From Craft Corner Kitchen (next door) to Brodo Kitchen (a block away), Patio Burger, Burger 55 and many more, we’ve got choices!