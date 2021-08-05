Editorial: Olympics the chance for all of us to share in success

The Olympics should continue.
Why? Because we love to watch them and dream.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on right now were understandably mired in controversy. Even up until the last minute there were questions about whether or not the Games we’re currently enjoying should go ahead amidst COVID surges in many countries, including the host Japan, where only a small proportion of the population is vaccinated.
It is likely that only history will tell us whether the right decision was made to go ahead.
But the questions about cancellation of the 2020 Olympics also brought the chorus of those who think the Games have outlived their usefulness and should just be cancelled for good. There are certainly arguments to be made. First, hosting the Games has become increasingly expensive, with the venue building requirements alone so onerous as to make even the most spendthrift balk.
Then there are those who complain that all of the athletes are probably on performance enhancing drugs anyway, so it’s not a real sporting competition anymore. Call us naive, but we prefer not to believe this. Yes, there are some who are found to be drug cheats, but we think most of the athletes are optimizing their natural abilities.
Others think that rather than bringing the world together in our mutual love of sport, they’ve become hyper-partisan, hyper-national. For some, perhaps, the flag one flies is the only thing, but we think most who watch can thoroughly enjoy the accomplishments of a wide range of athletes. Who didn’t love watching the swimmer from Tunisia surprise the field with a win from lane eight?
You see, we think most watch in awe at the incredible athletic performances. Most watch, and dream. Especially our youth who may indeed one day stand atop the podium.