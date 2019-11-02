Editorial: November a time to spread some warmth

Do you have warm clothes you can spare for those in need?

Today marks the beginning of November and with that comes, if not the official start of winter, the arrival of a trend toward colder weather.

Already, overnight temperatures have dropped well below the freezing mark in the Cariboo and, at this time of year, frigid nights are often the price we pay for the pleasure a stretch of sunny days brings.

When the winter weather arrives in earnest, it will certainly be no more comfortable for people without proper shelter to bed down for the night.

Read More: Cariboo residents reach out in acts of kindness toward stranger

With that in mind, maybe now is a good time for those of us who do go home each day to a cozy home, a fridge filled with food and a warm, dry bed, to think about what we can do to help.

In the backs of many closets, in boxes and drawers, many of us have been storing warm, winter clothing, socks, heavy coats and waterproof footwear that hasn’t seen the light of day for several winters — and isn’t likely to ever make it back into the rotation.

So, why not dig them out, clean out the pockets, check for holes or excessive wear-and-tear and ensure that they are clean enough that you would feel comfortable putting them on.

Then stop by the Salvation Army, the Cariboo Friendship Centre or the Women’s Contact Society to drop them off. There are other businesses and organizations, as well, who accept clothing donations in Williams Lake.

It’s a small gesture – and one that costs very little – but knowing that someone’s life has been made more comfortable because of it should make you feel warm all over.

– Black Press Media

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.