Editorial: nominate SD 28’s top staff

At the end of last week, the Ministry of Education sent out a reminder that nominations for the new Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education must be received by the end of this month, June 30.

The inaugural awards will honour the dedication of British Columbia’s teachers, administrators, principals, vice-principals and support staff working in public, independent, First Nations and offshore schools.

Finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C. on World Teachers’ Day, Oct. 5, and winners will receive a $3,000 bursary for professional learning, and a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning.

School District #28 surely has more than one staff member that deserves a nomination.

As community reporters, we interact with students and school district employees alike to report on local school events, including sports and entertainment, and news related to local education.

These stories are always well-received by our readers. Our recent video, posted on our Facebook page, of Quesnel Junior School’s final concert in the school’s downtown location was shared 28 times and has 2,700 views. It received 20 comments, including many in praise of QJS’ band teacher, Anita Mamela.

And a recent story on two local track athletes who attended the B.C. High School Track and Field Championships in Langley had similar results, with many congratulating the young students on their silver medals. These two young talents would probably not have made it so far without the guidance and dedication of their school coaches.

It’s a known fact that school employees at both the elementary and high school level put in countless hours of work above and beyond the time they are expected to be physically in the office, school or classroom. This is definitely true of teachers, but also applies to many other staff members in B.C. school districts.

The inaugural Premier’s Awards seek to recognize that dedication to our communities’ children.

With just a little bit of thought and effort on the part of some local parents or students, some of School District #28’s excellent staff could be recognized provincially for their work. Nominations are being accepted online at www.gov.bc.ca/excellenceineducation.

Will you put in the time?

Quesnel Cariboo Observer