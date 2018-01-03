Editorial: Never stop trying

Remember The Book of Lists?

Page after page of the strangest lists, like a list of the number of contaminants – including insect parts – allowed in a bottle of commercial spaghetti sauce. (Hint: It’s not zero.)

People love lists, and that is never more evident than around New Year’s, when we start to see list after list: Top 10 concerts of 2017; Top 10 Movies; Top 10 Top 10 lists; Top 10 stories (Aye, we’re guilty too).

But topping the list this time of year has to be the combination with another favourite seasonal activity: the Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions. It’s hard to imagine a worse time of the year to make a resolution, when the focus is on partying and having a good time, not necessarily rational thought.

It’s not surprising that New Year’s resolutions are dominated every year by those that fall into the health and wellness category. Losing weight, exercising more and even quitting smoking are regular targets, probably because people are making these decisions while indulging all their bad habits during the holidays.

“If I make a New Year’s resolution to eat better, then there’s no reason I shouldn’t have another of those chocolate peanut butter ball treats now…”

Lifestyle changes is another big category: spend more time with friends and family, learn something new or get organized – incidentally, a key factor in making any resolution work.

But the statistics on people carrying through on New Year’s resolutions are a little sad. Only about 12 per cent ever make it to their goal.

Though we all know how unlikely we are to follow through on our resolutions, we keep making them, hoping to shape a better life and a better world. And maybe that’s what it’s really all about: hope.

Not a bad thing after all.

So in the spirit of lists, you’ll find the latter half of The Observer’s Year in Review from page A6, with the top news, lifestyles and sports stories from July to December 2017.

As we look back over the last year, it’s a good time to think about all the ways we hope 2018 will be as good or better than the last 12 months.

We wish you all a happy and safe start to 2018. Whatever events happen as we move from January to December once again, we hope you’ll contact us, and send in your stories, thoughts and letters this year.

-Quesnel Cariboo Observer staff