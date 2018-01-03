Editorial: More dust, tourism notable trends in 2017

It all points in one direction. Up, up, up.

There were plenty of subjects that got people talking in the Cowichan Lake area in 2017, but a few really stood out.

While not new by any stretch of the imagination, the fact that we were still talking about the problem of dust and mud coating Youbou from logging trucks heading out of the bush and through town was significant.

Not only air quality contamination was on the agenda this time, either. Also at issue was the fear that TimberWest could be getting ready to log the steep hill above the town. Many surmised this was the real impetus behind a possible bypass road proposed by the company, an idea they later nixed due to community outcry. There was, notably, however, no commitment to leave the hill forests intact.

Youbou residents object to logging on the spot for a number of good reasons. It would certainly impact the view (clearcuts are not known for their picturesque qualities) and thus tourism. Residents are also concerned it could destabilize the hillside, leaving the community in danger of being put in the path of mudslides.

TimberWest did go ahead with additional paving of the road leading into town where trucks pick up the pesky dust, but community members remain dissatisfied. There is surely more to come between TimberWest and Youbou in 2018.

A couple of super-successful music festivals at Laketown Ranch dominated the summer season and seemed to help solidify a feeling that tourism will be a mainstay for the Cowichan Lake economy headed into the future.

The Cowichan Lake First Nation is working in that direction with the opening of a boat rental business last summer, along with ambitious plans for other new amenities on the lakefront in the future.

Hangliders are looking at the possibility of being able to swoop towards the Town of Lake Cowichan.

A $120,000 grant to boost tourism in the area is coming from Community Futures Cowichan.

It all points in one direction. Up, up, up.

Which is not to say that tourism is a magic bullet. It will not solve all of Cowichan Lake’s economic woes. But no one thing is going to do that. Which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. When forestry was the only game in town and everyone was flush things were great, but the lake communities also know what happens when an area relies solely on a single industry and that industry dries up.

Cowichan Lake should learn from that past and look for diversification.