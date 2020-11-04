Editorial: Majority government doesn’t mean smooth sailing as pandemic presents big challenges

John Horgan has been re-elected the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, and will head back to the legislature at premier following the Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 election. (File-Black Press)

Polls are not always the best way to tell what the future will hold, but in the case of the British Columbia provincial election on Saturday, Oct. 24, they were pretty accurate in foretelling the result.

We went into election night expecting an NDP majority government, and that’s what the vote count delivered, pending confirmation after mail-in ballots are tallied.

Immediately following the snap election call there was some speculation that calling the election a year before it was necessary, and during a pandemic at that, could cause voters to turn on the NDP, led by John Horgan. But the decision turned out to be a savvy political move on Horgan’s part, turning his minority government position, bolstered by the Greens, including Cowichan Valley MLA and now Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau, into a commanding majority.

So what happens now?

Even with a majority, the NDP has a difficult road ahead. We are in the middle of a pandemic, the true cost of which we are likely only now beginning to see. While case numbers climb, the first wave of federal government programs and money are starting to taper off, and people’s jobs and businesses are becoming permanent casualties. We expect things to get worse on this front before they get better. We will need a provincial government that has a plan to help people through this. At the same time we need a government that will address the cracks in our services and communities that the pandemic has exposed, such as problems with seniors care that have left our elderly so vulnerable.

The NDP does not now need to collaborate with anyone to implement their agenda, but we hope they will. Consulting with the Greens and the Liberals can bring about policy decisions that help as many people in the province as possible, regardless of political stripe.

Government that encompasses ideas from many different perspectives should be the highest goal.

