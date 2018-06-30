Editorial: Lots to celebrate

Another year has passed and Canada is another year older – 151 to be exact on Sunday.

We may not be the world’s youngest country, but considering how far back some others go, we’re still just a teenager. Certainly young enough to be disappointed we didn’t get the birthday present we expected. Psst: it was cannabis legalization that was supposed to be in that big pretty box marked “Do not open until Canada Day, 2018!” Never fear, though, it’s on the way.

Jokes aside, though there are many serious issues to be dealt with, Canada still has a lot to be proud of. Homelessness and the housing crisis are ongoing problems, but when you consider the number of people and organizations trying to do something about it, from governments to the local level, we can be proud we, as a nation, care enough to try.

And of course, we can be proud we’re not the United States. Justin Trudeau may not be universally popular inside our borders, but at least he’s not embarrassing us around the world on a daily basis.

But Canada Day is about enjoying all those things that make Canada special, so let’s forget about Trump for a day or two, put the politics — internal and external — aside and concentrate on enjoying the beauty of our land, spending time with our neighbours, maybe a pancake or two, some cool music in the park topped off by some fireworks.

We are a country of soaring mountains, deep valleys and blue waters – all of which can be found right here on the West Shore.

We are a country that celebrates diversity and lends a helping hand.

We are a country that looks to the future rather than dwelling on past glories.

Let’s celebrate all that this Sunday. We can get back to arguing about trade tariffs with the U.S. later. July 4 seems like a good time to bring it up.

