CVR editorial

EDITORIAL: Listen to the medical experts

Misinformation about COVID-19 could prove deadly

There’s a lot of vital, accurate information about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There are regular updates about the number of new cases and deaths. There is ongoing research into the virus, how to treat it and how to prevent it from spreading. And, there are details about the new vaccines which are now becoming available.

This information is coming from the medical community, including Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s public health officer.

Both are leading health care officials, and are considered experts when they present information about the pandemic.

In 2006, Tam was a co-chair of a federal report on pandemic preparedness. Henry worked with the Canada Pandemic Influenza Plan, prepared in 2017.

They are among the most knowledgeable people in the world when it comes to pandemics. The same holds true for others who have devoted years of their lives to studying medicine and medical research.

Their knowledge provides guidance as we cope with COVID.

At the same time, there are also numerous people who are spreading half-truths and outright lies about the virus. These include COVID-deniers, those suggesting disproved and potentially dangerous treatment options, and uninformed folks questioning the validity of medical science.

The misinformation is dangerous, to the point of being deadly. Disregarding preventative measures puts us all at severe risk.

Repeating questionable or unproven statements discrediting treatment options is beyond reckless.

A favourite suggestion from COVID deniers is “Do your own research.”

We suggest you leave the research to those who know what they are doing.

In this case, research involves labs and petri dishes, not Googling.

Typing in a subject on a search line and hitting “enter” on your computer does not qualify as research for anything other than a Grade 7 book report.

In Canada, more than half a million people have contracted COVID-19. More than 14,000 have died, and many more have ongoing long-term health problems as a result.

The only way to handle this virus is by following the best, most accurate information available. This means listening to the medical experts who know about COVID-19 and controlling pandemics.

Recommendations and directives from Tam, Henry and others are aimed at public safety. Ignoring or discounting them can have fatal consequences.

— Black Press

Comox Valley Record

Previous story
LETTER: What are we teaching our children?
Next story
Gallup Poll Proves God is Right

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Houston Link to Learning seeks COVID relief grant

    District has established fund for community groups

  • True spirit revealed with the season of giving

    When the restrictions and COVID-measures rolled out, I heard a lot of people from cities getting upset over cancelled parties and gatherings. And yes, there were these murmurs in smaller towns and villages as well, but what surprised me was just how many people were more upset over how someone else won't get Christmas, how folks in seniors' homes won't get to see their families, how kids won't get their toys under their trees or how families won't unite over the holidays.

  • Council approves boost to snow, ice clearing

    Budget to be upped by $56,000

  • Decker Lake Elementary’s lost Santa letters found!

    When we heard that Decker Lake Elementary School resident elf-on-the-shelf Sugarflake stole some Grade 3-4 student letters to santa from Ms. England's class, we immediately decided to keep an eye out on the mail. Sugarflake is a naughty elf but she did end up sending those letter to Lakes District News office. So here they are! (Margaret Jean Vossen photo/Lakes District News)

  • Indian cuisine added to the Burns Lake palette

    Babbi opens Tandoori Grill replacing the Grapevine pub and liquor store

  • Limited downtime at Canfor this Christmas period

    Lumber sales have risen the latter half of this year

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Houston Today)