EDITORIAL: Let it snow

Congratulations are in order for the new, private owners of Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort

Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort hosted a soft opening Friday, with plans to keep the kitchen and lodge open daily until the hill opens to skiers and snowboarders. (Angie Mindus photo)

Congratulations are in order for the new, private owners of Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort and the transformation they have led of our beloved, local ski hill.

KevLar Development Group, owned by Larry Henderson of Lac La Hache and Kevin McCray of Prince George, along with the hill’s general manager Walter Bramsleven and staff have poured countless hours into restoring and rejuvenating the hill since taking over the debt from the beleaguered Mt. Timothy Ski Society after 30 years of operations.

The group opened their doors this week for the media and local leaders to see for themselves the bright season, and future, the owners have in store for the region.

From the sparkling new kitchen and many other upgrades inside the lodge, to the brushing of 75 per cent of the hill, addition of a tube park and snowshoe trails and inclusion of snowmobilers, to their future plans as a year-round resort, Mt. Timothy is truly one of the good news stories of the year for our area.

Now, once again, school children and families can enjoy the local hill without fear of the horrendous road conditions of years’ past, and the many breakdowns that plagued the hill in recent years.

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett also deserves credit for working to have the road maintained by the ministry, as well as her ongoing commitment to seeing the resort succeed and her dedication to the tourism industry.

With prices at ski resorts in places like Whistler, Kelowna and Kamloops becoming exceedingly unaffordable for the average family, it’s critical to support the smaller, community-based hills such as Mt. Timothy.

Congratulations to everyone involved and see you on the hill.

— Williams Lake Tribune

