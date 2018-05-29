Editorial: Join us in looking back and looking forward

Special sections published today: 101 Things to See and Do in Nanaimo and 30 Years in Our Community

There’s been plenty of news to write about in Nanaimo lately, with turnover of top brass at city hall and a downtown homeless camp, to name a couple of headlines.

But we’ve made time for some other projects, too, and we’re happy to share them today – 101 Things to See and Do in Nanaimo and 30 Years in Our Community.

101 Things is a fun one every year, as we try to somehow condense the countless spring and summer sights and activities into a list of 101. We’ve partnered on the project this year with Tourism Nanaimo and the Nanaimo Hospitality Association, and their input and support have helped us to create a publication that we really think can be useful to those passing through our Harbour City or for those wanting to be tourists in their own town.

Putting together the 30-year anniversary special section was great fun, too, as we haven’t scanned through some of our dusty volumes of bound newspapers in quite some time and it turns out that they’re filled with stories, photos, features and advertisements that we’d long forgotten. It’s interesting to see that no matter how much things change, some things stay the same – you’ll see what we mean if you take a moment to flip through.

As some added incentive to peruse the publication, we’re running a contest, a multiple-choice quiz that you can enter on your phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer, with a $250 gift card to be won courtesy Quality Foods. (Don’t worry if you get answers wrong, your name will be entered regardless.) Visit www.nanaimobulletin.com/contests.

So have a read of 101 Things and 30 Years. Join us in looking ahead to what promises to be a great summer in Nanaimo, and looking back at how we made it here.