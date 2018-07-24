EDITORIAL: Heat is on to take care

Enjoy summer's high temperatures with care

If there was any doubt as to when summer would truly show itself in the Lower Mainland, Mother Nature shattered that in recent weeks, delivering a season that broke heat records across the country – and it seems she’s not quite done.

While the Semiahmoo Peninsula and surrounding communities haven’t been experiencing the brutal heat wave that hit eastern Canada – killing more than 70 in Quebec alone – the highs have been high enough to prompt heat warnings from those who monitor the trends.

An advisory issued by Environment Canada a week ago noted the temperatures “are not out of the ordinary for this time of year.”

“However, please be aware of the health risks associated with hot weather.”

While things cooled off somewhat late last week, the mercury returned its climb to the 30-degree mark over the weekend – and it’s expected to stay in that range for at least a week.

The latest advisory, issued Monday, warns of an “extended stretch of very warm weather.”

READ MORE: UPDATED: Severe heat wave to hit B.C.’s south coast

So, while sun-worshippers are likely celebrating, the safety message should not be shelved.

Oftentimes, heat-danger stories hit the headlines when pets are found suffering the dire consequences that can result from leaving them in parked vehicles on hot days.

This is an important message, absolutely.

But it’s also important to remember that the same dangers also apply to people of all ages, and can profoundly impact certain groups, including young children, pregnant women, seniors, people with chronic illness and those working or exercising outside.

Heat exhaustion, heat stroke, swelling of hands and feet, and muscle cramps are among a few of the ailments that can be caused by over-exposure to heat or over-exertion in the heat.

As Monday’s advisory notes, the best thing to do is be prepared: stay hydrated; avoid sunburn by staying in the shade as much as possible and using sunscreen; spend time in air-conditioned spaces each day; and never leave children or pets alone in parked cars.

If there’s a senior in your life, be sure to check in on them, too.

And remember, there is an increased fire hazard that comes with extended periods of hot, dry weather. Be responsible with cigarettes and obey the fire bans.

Cooler days will eventually return, but until then, enjoy the heat with care.

Previous story
Letter: Kin Beach visitors deserve better
Next story
LETTER: Must secure orca food

Just Posted

Valley Husker duo helps Team Canada win gold at U-19 Championships

 

New coffee house in Cache Creek provides a jolt of java when you need it

 

Chilliwack’s Nick Butler to play in football showcase

 

EDITORIAL: Heat is on to take care

  • 18 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Letter: the real goal of electoral reform

    "If there is merit in the present system, it is very hard to see"

  • EDITORIAL: Never too young, never too old

    The BC Summer Games recently held in Cowichan saw close to 2,500 of the province's young athletes competing with the average age of participants being 14 years old.

  • EDITORIAL: Saying thank-you after a time of need

    There are no flowers or cards of thanks that can express how deeply grateful my husband and I are for the outpouring of concern, help, kindness and yes, even love, that our neighbours in our little corner of Fairwinds (Renwick Place and Rockhampton Road) gave us when my husband suffered a heart attack on the morning of June 12.

  • Army controls media, pulls political strings in Pakistan

    Dyer writes, "Nothing less is at stake in this election than peace in the Indian subcontinent ..."

  • Affordable housing – but at what cost?

    We all realize Sooke is growing and that there's a real need for affordable housing, but at what cost?

  • LETTER: Why be concerned about tent cities?

    Persistent homelessness, visible in the presence of tent cities throughout Canada and particularly in B.C., highlights the failure of society to ensure basic human rights. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights and International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESC) enshrines these rights to the basic determinants of health. Specifically, "The States Parties to the present Covenant recognize the right of everyone to an adequate standard of living for himself and his family, including adequate food, clothing and housing, and to the continuous improvement of living conditions. The States Parties will take appropriate steps to ensure the realization of this right, recognizing to this effect the essential importance of international cooperation based on free consent." These are international agreements to which Canada is a signatory. Although not binding, they are powerful statements of the right to the determinants of health. Internationally, Canada has been criticized on several occasions for not meeting these standards.

  • EDITORIAL: Still awaiting a response from the DFO

    As a wildlife photographer I end up in many places to capture some of what nature has to offer.