Editorial: Hazy views a smokescreen

Indeed, these are hazy days.

No, it’s not the forest fires ravaging the province that concern us – it’s our friend, Mary Jane. Her big day is fast approaching (Oct. 17) and yet, those in charge of logistics seem to be a little slow in administering their expertise.

Wait – isn’t slowed-down reaction time what they say will happen when driving under the influence of marijuana? Oh, the irony.

Earlier this month the federal government announced it would launch a three-year study on the effects of cannabis on drivers. It’s just the latest example of how government, clearly out of its element, has little idea how to handle the lady and her greenery.

Cannabis is not a new concept. Nor is driving while “high” on it. People – not just teenagers – have been cruising this country, along the Trans Canada Highway and all roads in between, under the influence of cannabis for decades.

To be clear, we’re not saying we recommend doing so. We’re saying stop playing catch-up, consult some folks with lived experience and sign on the dotted line already.

Misinformation and a lack of good scientific data about cannabis’ effects have created an astounding amount of hysteria and the uncertainty has also created some questions.

Does the person living with long-term chronic pain who gains relief using medicinal cannabis have a higher chance of having their licence revoked? Does indulging in cannabis one evening – as many do with a spirit of their choice – mean you’ll need a lift to work in the morning? People drive with hangovers, do they not?

Gauging the navigable skills of someone with THC in their system is tricky, but to measure this substance as we do alcohol is a classic case of apples and oranges. Either way, while the feds spend three years asking participants to parallel park in “simulated driving scenarios,” the rest of us will be on actual roads with drivers high on energy drinks, summertime heat waves and who knows what else, as we always have been.

-Black Press