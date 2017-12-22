Editorial: have a blessed Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner, and there has been a lot of excitement leading up to the special day.

Children are so cute, as they anticipate the arrival of Santa Claus and the gifts he brings.

Some children will be spoiled with a lot of presents; others will be grateful for one or two.

Whether they are from well-off or needy families, we can see excitement in the children’s eyes, as they marvel at the magic of Christmas.

The yuletide is also a special time of year for lovers – both young and old – as they make new Christmas traditions for themselves and their families, or rejoice at the traditions they have created over the years.

First and foremost, however, Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

We should never lose sight of the fact God gave us his only Son so He could walk the Earth to teach mankind about peace, love and joy, and then Jesus sacrificed Himself to save us.

It was a most wonderful gift, and it was the reason we call this special day Christmas.

This is what the yuletide is all about – giving to others who need our gifts; rejoicing in the love of family; wiping the slate clean of the grievances we have with others; and reaching out with an olive branch of peace.

This year, we, as a community, have done a wonderful job of reaching deep into our pockets and our hearts to give a helping hand to our less fortunate friends and neighbours, so they and their families can enjoy the magic of Christmas.

We’ve always been generous that way, but this year, the need was more urgent and we were there to help in any way we could – some gave a lot, while others gave what they could.

For many of us, this year has been tumultuous and full of worry and uncertainty.

The wildfire season has been devastating in so many ways and we, like our friends and neighbours, are hurting economically, physically, mentally and spiritually.

The pain may be at different levels, but we should never lose sight of it being there.

Perhaps we should take a break in our busy days to greet someone to see how they’re doing and if they need help in any way.

The yuletide is the time to gather family and friends together and rejoice in the fact we have each other. We should take the opportunity to say, “I love you.”

It’s also time to say, “I’m sorry,” or “I forgive you” to those we have had disagreements with.

Life is too short, so let’s enjoy every moment we have together.

Ken Alexander,

Quesnel Cariboo Observer