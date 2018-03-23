EDITORIAL: Grizzlies fans pack the Forum

Game 7. Revelstoke Grizzlies vs. 100 Mile House Wranglers. Winner takes all.

If ever there was a Revelstoke Grizzlies game to be at, this was it.

Last Wednesday night, the line wrapped around the side of the Forum as eager fans filed in to watch what was potentially the last time the Grizzlies would skate at home.

Tied at three games apiece, the home team needed a win to advance to the next round of the KIJHL playoffs, the furthest they have gotten since 2011.

Inside, the crowd was thunderous. The chants were unforgiving. And the Revelstoke Grizzlies grabbed onto the crowd’s energy to beat the Wranglers 4-1 in a decisive Game 7 match.

The players have often said how much they enjoy playing on home ice. The fans make up so much of the atmosphere. Now, during playoffs, they have upped the ante.

The beer cup towers have made way for homemade signs and a dedicated group leads cheers and instigates the wave.

The fans continue to support the Junior B hockey club.

The team is currently in a battle for the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final title with the Osoyoos Coyotes.

Even as the games change from their regular Tuesday, Friday, Saturday night rotation, the fans pack the Forum.

After every home game, the players salute the crowd and with any luck, the fans will get their salute during the League Championship.

@marissatiel marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com