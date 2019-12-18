(File Photo)

Editorial: Green tips for gift wrapping

By nature, Christmas is a time when people wind up with a lot of garbage.

By nature, Christmas is a time when people wind up with a lot of garbage.

No, we’re not talking about the horrible singing fish or hideous novelty slippers you plan to re-gift as soon as possible, we’re talking about the packaging from the manufacturers and the additional packaging we put on everything this time of year.

A distressing number of things come pre-wrapped in plastic bubbles that it takes a blowtorch to try to penetrate on Christmas morning. And almost everything comes within a plastic bag, attached to a cardboard backing with zip ties, or even in a plastic bag within a cardboard box — sometimes even further encased in Styrofoam shock cushions.

There’s not a lot we can do about that immediately, but what we can do is make sure as much of this stuff is disposed of in as green a way as possible. Styrofoam and some plastics can be taken to the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s transfer stations, properly sorted. Cardboard is the most easily disposed of in our regular recycling.

But then there’s the stuff we jazz all those gifts up with. Some people have probably already wrapped all of their gifts already, but for those who haven’t, consider some ways to do it that are kinder to the environment. Look for recyclable paper (even newsprint) to tape gifts into. Consider forgoing the ribbons and bows, if they are made of plastic. There are always cloth alternatives, too. Gift bags should be viewed as something you will re-use, hopefully for many years. It is perfectly possible to recirculate a pretty gift bag more than once. Nobody will be offended, if they even notice. You can often pick up swaths of them cheaply at yard sales and thrift shops. And if you want to go the extra mile, you can even look at cloth gift bags, or wrap gifts in cloth.

Even old strands of Christmas lights can be recycled at the CVRD’s transfer stations, so don’t just throw the lot out.

It’s a small thing, but if we all do it, the impact will add up. After all, the impact of not doing it is sure adding up as is.

Previous story
Letters to the Editor
Next story
POLL: Should creationism be taught in schools?

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Northwest B.C.’s electricity capacity to increase by 60 per cent

    BC Hydro resumes project that had been placed on hold

  • Burns Lake pot facility to be completed in the spring

    Construction of the 50,000-sq-ft facility is underway

  • Cold or flu – which one is it?

    Is that time of the year again; flu shot and flu season. Cold (common cold) and flu (influenza) are the most common acute respiratory illness and reasons for visits to a medical clinic in Canada, especially in the late fall-winter season (flu season). These illnesses are highly contagious. While most cases are not life-threatening and do not require significant treatment, they cause variable degrees of health challenges and economic loss.

  • Passage House reaches 30 years

    The location has seen approximately 9,094 women and children since it opened on Dec. 1, 1989

  • Houston Figure Skating performs

    The Houston Figure Skating Club normally hosts a Christmas Gala, that involves the whole club. But do to the fact that they haven't had enough ice to get the whole club ready they did a Klahowya Showcase last weekend. "It was a free community event and the kids who had competed in Klahowya skated. It was a great event the public came and watched and the kids did great. It was a way to say thank you to the community for the support this year," said Mia Mcgonigal, vice president of the Houston Figure Skating Club. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Our grandparents will remember the dread of polio

    To the editor;

  • Adventure tourism program a possibility: CNC

    Burns Lake mayor in '100 per cent support' of it