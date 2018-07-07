Editorial: Friendship matters most

Friendship is probably one of the most powerful things in life. You can't have it without love and respect, and a million other ingredients that brew the perfect recipe.

Friendship is probably one of the most powerful things in life. You can’t have it without love and respect, and a million other ingredients that brew the perfect recipe.

It’s like a cup of hot cocoa on a chilly day. It warms you up on the inside, and fills your body with an undeniable happiness.

Of course, there are trying times, and friends can come and go, but there are some that stick around for as long as possible. They are always there to have a good time with, whether that means good conversation, fun times enjoying activities, or nights in enjoying each other’s company.

This week, I needed my friends a lot, and I was super surprised by the outpouring of support that I have in my life. I kind of feel bad how shocked I was that people jumped up and were ready to help me in whatever capacity I needed. Often, I bury my problems away, and focus on other people, but this time it wasn’t going away.

So, to all my friends, I love you. I appreciate you. And thank you for being so totally awesome. I would not have gotten through this week without you, and I will definitely pay that forward.

As we grow older, sometimes our available time for our friends grows smaller. That is natural, and a lot of the time, it is fine. I have a handful of friends who are in Ontario and on the West Coast, and we talk every now and then. It is always the same when we see each other, like no time has passed at all. We call each other up when we’re happy and exuberant, or sad and struggling. The point is, that we are there for each other even when we physically can’t be there.

Friendship is something to be admired. So many different people can come together and become friends. Some of the people in my life have crazy beliefs, wildly different cultural backgrounds, and different views on life, but something brought us together to create the bonds that we have.

I have learned a lot of life lessons over the past week as well. One of the biggest things, that I realized long ago, is that the strength and love in your relationship changes its shape as it ages. Some days it is strong and unbreakable, and others days it is weak. It is how we choose to move forward that counts. We can continue to work together until it becomes strong again, or we can let it break us apart. That goes for all relationships.

So if anything is worth the ebbs and flows, you know you have something you can count on. Hug your friends, you never know when they will need you, or vice versa. Stay strong together and lift each other up. When you need them most, they will be there.