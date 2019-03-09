EDITORIAL: Forget about complaining, just turn the clocks ahead

Editor Grace Kennedy reminds everyone to turn their clocks ahead, because it's not that big of a deal

This Sunday (March 10) we lose an hour of sleep.

We may also lose an extra hour of sleep reading all the articles on the internet about whether that’s a good or bad thing for our society.

Daylight savings was first introduced in Canada during the First World War, and stuck in the majority of the country for long afterwards.

This has prompted some envy between the rest of Canada and Saskatchewan, as we wake up bleary-eyed on Sunday morning and most residents of that prairie province feel quite normal.

But if we’re being quite honest with ourselves, what difference does daylight savings really make in our modern lives?

Other than one Sunday in March where we feel discouraged that the day is passing up by, and one Sunday in November where we luxuriate in a lazy hour of bliss, the effect on our daily life is small. We still work the same hours, often in offices lit by fluorescent bulbs. We still make our food in the comfort of our consistently bright kitchens.

So this Sunday, don’t bother dithering about whether we should keep daylight savings or not — although if you feel strongly one way or the other, please send a letter to the editor about it.

Just set your clock forward, and get on with the rest of your day.

-Grace Kennedy, editor

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.com