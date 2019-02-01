Editorial: Forest Discovery Centre needs our help after devastating storm

After trees came down, the repair work must begin on important Valley attraction

The big windstorm just before Christmas caused devastating damage at the BC Forest Discovery Centre. (Citizen file)

One of the Cowichan Valley’s premier attractions took a big hit in late December.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre, a non-profit museum that does a phenomenal job of honouring our pioneers in the forestry industry, was a victim of the Dec. 20 windstorm. The pictures of the damage were painful and now that officials at the Centre have had a chance to assess the financial impact, it’s even worse than was first expected.

The timing couldn’t have been much worse.

The storm shut down the Forest Discovery Centre at a critical time with operations on hold for three days, meaning the one major fundraiser of the year, The Christmas Express, fell far short of expectations.

The damage was extensive with equipment and buildings battered by the wind. Several large trees on the property came down and will need to be replaced.

It was a disappointing conclusion to a year that had been full of positives.

After much consideration, the folks at the Centre decided the only option was to reach out to the public and launch a fundraising campaign to finance repairs and make up for the lost income.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre is an important part of life in the Valley. A long list of events throughout the year appeal to locals and tourists alike and the growing attendance numbers at the facility are a clear indication that the community appreciates what staff and the many volunteers have to offer.

The past five years have seen the completion of a number of ambitious projects and increased programing at the Centre and it would be a shame to see that progress halted.

If you would like to make a personal or corporate donation, contact the BC Forest Discovery Centre at www.bcforestdiscoverycentre.com for more information.

This might also be a good time to become part of the family at the Centre by purchasing a family membership or a membership for your business.