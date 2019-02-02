EDITORIAL: Food bank helps relieve some pressure

There are times in almost everyone’s life where we struggle financially.

Many people handle this issue with working more to get caught up on bills, taking on extra shifts, and working much more than a 40 hour work week. Still, at the end of the day, just scraping by.

Or maybe they are able to get their rent and bills paid, but don’t have much left over to feed themselves or their family.

This is where the Golden Food Bank can come into play. The friendly volunteers and staff at the food bank wish more people would come in through their doors when they are in need. The services they offer are available to anyone, and are handed out without discrimination.

Going to the food bank for the first time can be a difficult experience. It takes a lot of courage to accept help sometimes, and the food bank is there to help you in a positive and discrete way.

First, you walk in, up the steps, and take a number. Then, you sit until your number is called, and you enter the office to provide your information. Most likely, you will get the chance to speak with Shannon Liska, a lovely and caring woman, who always has a box of tissues for those who need it. She’s going to help you, and guide you through the process of “shopping” for items on the shelves, and sending you downstairs to pick up a full box of produce and perishables once it’s your turn.

Each person is given the space they need while going through the shelves. The shelves are clearly marked “take two of this” or “take five of these.” You choose what you need, pairing pasta with sauce, and picking up toilet paper and soap as needed. Dog and cat food is available too.

The size of the food hamper you receive reflects the number of people in your household.

They have it all covered at the Golden Food Bank, ensuring you will walk away with your dignity in tact and a healthy handful of food to last you until the next time you feel the need to “shop” there.

Everyone is welcome at the Golden Food Bank. People who are down on their luck, need a little extra support, or are close to getting back on their feet are all invited to use the services. Young and old, people who are first out on their own, or seniors on retirement incomes, everyone is free to use the services.

So the next time you’re stressed out about paying bills or buying groceries, or just feeling a financial strain, don’t forget that there are options available to help you through these times.