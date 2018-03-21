Editorial: Fire siren question brings out passion at the Lake

One thing's for sure, nobody seems to be neutral on the question

The sounding of the fire siren is a longstanding tradition at Lake Cowichan — a good one or a bad one, depending on who you ask.

One thing’s for sure, nobody seems to be neutral on the question of whether it should be silenced overnight.

We posed the question to readers on the Gazette Facebook page and were inundated with response — almost all of it in the negative. At least according to our Facebook sample, people at the Lake love their siren.

Those who attempted to articulate why it should continue to sound out through the still of the night made some good points, citing the long history of doing so and the importance of preserving things like this as part of Lake residents’ way of life. Many felt it enhances community safety, and really isn’t that intrusive.

“I actually find it quite comforting, knowing that trained men and women are out there assisting others,” wrote one poster, while another stated, “people need to learn to deal with things. I agree it is part of our wonderful town.”

But there are some good arguments on the side of silencing the siren, too.

Michelle March, who made the proposal to shut off the siren at night to Lake Cowichan’s council, did an impressive job on her research. Whether you agree with her conclusions or not, she deserves praise for thoughtfully investigating the pros and cons of the topic.

On the pro side is that there are very good alternate (and quiet) means of alerting the community’s volunteer firefighters to head to the hall for a call-out. March cited research that shows that communities that have gone silent have not experienced a diminishing of safety.

It’s also good to take a moment to consider those for whom the siren can be really disruptive, such as people with PTSD, the elderly and babies.

It’s not convincing, however, to argue that the siren could dissuade tourists. A minor, and temporary annoyance at best is hardly going to stop people from coming here, especially not those from urban areas where fire and police sirens are commonplace day and night.

March isn’t the only resident to favour the silent option: “I hated it when we lived in LC. In the summer it went off every weekend, sometimes twice in the same night. I get that during the day it alerts drivers to watch for emergency vehicles but at night, not too many on the road. It’s not to alert fire fighters as they have other means of contact. Is there another reason I am missing?”

It’s all certainly food for thought. We don’t envy council its decision on this matter. Perhaps the compromise is a trial period, and re-evaluation afterwards.