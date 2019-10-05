Editorial: Farewell for now

What a wild and wonderful ride.

I’ve been here as editor of The Golden Star for just shy of two years. Before that, I was freelancing stories here and there.

Life in Golden has treated me well for more than four years, and I’ve enjoyed almost every encounter I’ve had with each and every one of you.

Working with the ladies in the office has been a sincere pleasure. We have been very lucky to have amazing people to work with.

Whoever fills my shoes is going to be great, there’s no doubt about it. I hope the community will welcome them in, and help them as much as they can. There will be a lot to learn with so many big issues going on right now. I’ll do my best to set them up for success.

In this past year, things have gotten really interesting. We have an investment group coming in and drilling test wells to see if Golden’s aquifer would be viable to set up a water bottling facility. The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is conducting a study to see if a community water system can be set up in Nicholson.

We’ve laughed through some amazing community events, spent with our peers, like the Emergency Services Ball, the Golden Women’s Resource Centre Starlight Soiree, and a multitude of shows hosted at various venues.

We’ve cried together as a community too, feeling the loss of many great faces as they have passed on to the other side.

Ever since coming to Golden, I have been fully engaged and immersed in the great sense of community here. I might be leaving The Golden Star, but the community will stick with me forever.

There are so many people I would like to give a huge shoutout of thanks and support to, but the list is too long for this short editorial.

One thing I can say for sure, is that I am always impressed with how well Golden works together. Organizations, new and old, are always evolving, and working their hardest to make this the best place to be.

This job does not come without trials and tribulations, so I hope everyone can understand how dedicated The Golden Star is to providing the best news coverage, including entertainment, sports, and features. To err is human, and we try to avoid it as much as possible, but it does happen.

So, keep up the good work. Keep us informed so we can spread the news, send us your photos (does anyone have funny vegetable harvest pics?), and reach out to us.

Good luck to everyone with their endeavours, and I will see you soon.