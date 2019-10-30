Editorial: Everyone hoping for a sweet and safe Halloween

Halloween should be spooky, but it shouldn’t have to be scary from a safety perspective.

The Nanaimo RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and the City of Nanaimo issued reminders around pedestrian safety, fireworks and bonfires on Halloween night.

We look forward to seeing the little trick-or-treaters make their best case for candy at our doorsteps this year, and look forward to seeing what the popular costumes might be (our three best guesses are Spider-Man, the Amazing Spider-Man, and Into the Spider-Verse Spider-Man). But superheroes or not, trick-or-treaters (and their parents) will have to watch out for motorists and vice-versa on Halloween and other dark autumn nights.

Police remind pedestrians to look both ways when entering a crosswalk and to try to make eye contact with drivers. Motorists are urged to pay attention, drive at speeds that suit road conditions, put cellphones away and prepare for the unexpected.

B.C. RCMP suggest that kids’ costumes should be light, bright and reflective. Costumes should be made from flame-retardant material and shouldn’t impair vision or mobility. Fake guns and swords should look fake.

Nanaimo RCMP advise that parents inspect all Halloween candy, and anything that is unwrapped or appears to have been opened should be discarded.

The city repeated some of the same wisdom, asking parents to make sure kids can see out of their masks, and recommends glow sticks or flashlights for extra illumination.

The city is reminding people that fireworks are prohibited within city limits. Police say simply being in possession of fireworks could lead to a $150 fine, and firecrackers are prohibited and use could result in criminal charges. Bonfires may be allowed, but require a permit, which can be obtained at the City of Nanaimo Service and Resource Centre.

The Nanaimo RCMP will be out in full force to ensure the evening remains safe and fun for everyone. If you see something that concerns you, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter