EDITORIAL: Every day is Canada Day

On Sunday, people across the country donned red and white clothing or Canada-branded hats, shirts and socks, waved Canadian flags and celebrated this country’s 151st birthday.

It was a day to feel good about who we are as a nation, a day to celebrate our accomplishments, a day to take pleasure in where we live and a day to look forward to an amazing future for our country.

There is plenty for us to celebrate in Canada, including our regional and cultural diversity, our public health care and education systems, our international reputation as a good global citizen and the many freedoms we enjoy.

We live in a country where all are welcomed and where all are free to live, think, worship and speak as we wish.

And we live in a peaceful country, without regional, ethnic or religious tensions erupting into violence.

Not all parts of the world enjoy the quality of life we have in Canada.

Some of the refugee families living in our community know too well what it means not to have the freedoms and the peace we have in this country.

And others who have been in Canada much longer still have family stories about living under oppressive regimes before coming to this country.

No matter what complaints and criticisms we may have here, we still live in a wonderful country.

This is why a single day to celebrate Canada is not enough.

Instead of just one day a year, we would like to see the spirit of Canada Day celebrated every day.

Take time today and each day throughout the year to consider and appreciate the benefits and the way of life we can enjoy in this country.

We have a great quality of life in this country. At times, we do not fully appreciate all we have.