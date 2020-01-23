EDITORIAL: Embrace literacy

This week’s edition of the Tribune is full of stories promoting literacy for Family Literacy Week, coming up from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2 this year.

In the paper you can read about the many services offered by the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy, including its new president Anton Dounts, and, hopefully, be inspired to embrace literacy.

There are so many people in our community dedicated to teaching or improving literacy in our area, from the staff at CCPL to our dedicated teachers. We thank you for your ongoing efforts.

Nothing quite nourishes our mind and soul like a good book.

Often, it seems we let our lives get too busy to really enjoy as many books as we should. We challenge you to shut off Netflix and treat yourself to a new book this week. You won’t regret it.

The 2020 theme for Family Literacy Week is “Let’s Read Together!”

Reading to our children is another way to enrich our lives. Reading to children when they are young boosts their literacy skills and encourages them to be lifelong readers. It’s also rewarding for parents.

If you haven’t read to your children since they were tiny, try again, even if they are tweens.

It truly is never too late to pick up good habits.

If you are looking to celebrate Family Literacy Week in the community, Family Fest is happening Sunday, Jan. 26.

This free event will include puppets, stories, a book walk, free books and a craft and is being held at the Gibraltar Room from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On Tuesday Jan. 28 there will be a moose-themed puppet show at the Cariboo Regional District Library Williams Lake Branch at 10:30 a.m.

– Williams Lake Tribune

