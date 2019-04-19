EDITORIAL: Easter eggstravaganza in lakecity this weekend

There are two family events taking place in the lakecity this weekend to celebrate Easter.

There are two family events taking place in the lakecity this weekend to celebrate Easter.

Boitanio Mall is expected to be a real zoo on the Easter weekend when the 14th annual Rose Lake Miocene Petting Zoo and Cake Walk event will be taking over the lower level of the mall Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Club leader and organizer Abby Shoults said the event is the main fundraiser of the year for the club, with the petting zoo being by donation and the cake walk a loonie per try.

On Easter Sunday, the Realm of Toys will expand its annual Easter Egg Hunt into an Easter Festival.

“This year we decided we’re just going to close down the street and fill it with entertainment,” said Jazmyn Douillard, who received approval from city council Tuesday, March 30 for the street closure.

For the Realm of Toys’ Third Annual Easter Festival, there will be everything from magicians to facepainting and more with Hattie and Amos Entertainment, Maverick Farms petting zoo and a half dozen others already confirmed.

Adventure Games will also be presenting VR demos at their Memory Den site, while a Quesnel-based company is bringing their video game party bus to the festival.

Rather than holding the growing event in the Realm of Toys store, the egg hunt will instead be on the grounds of the Potato House this year.

Douillard expects the festival to be busy, as last year their Easter egg hunt attracted close to 350 children, not counting their parents or guardians.

Happy Easter everyone.

– Williams Lake Tribune

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.