Editorial: Earth Strike continues

The news about our environment over the past few weeks has been depressing, to say the least.
A million species on their way to extinction thanks to humans, according to one report. Another tells us the time left to do something real about climate change is numbered in years, not decades. Canada is warming twice as fast as the global average.
The news shouldn’t come as a surprise. Environmentalists have been making dire predictions about what human choices are doing to the environment for half a century.
We just didn’t want to listen to the environmentalists or recognize the warning signs that could be seen all around us. Many still don’t—even now, in the face of the recent scientific reports, there are still some who deny climate change.
The future of the Earth would look pretty bleak, except for the fact the young people who will inherit this sorry mess are rising up and demanding that governments and society take real action.
In Vernon, a youth group wasn’t willing to let the Earth Strike movement go with just one protest. They’ve arranged three so far, and hopefully, have no plans of stopping.
Kieran Grandbois, one of their organizers, had a powerful, simple message.
“This is a definitive turning point in history,” she said. “Which side will you stand on? The one that stood for our right to a clean planet or the side that stood idly by?”
That kind of clear-thinking and recognition of the problems we face, coming from a Grade 10 student, is a reason for hope for the future.
