Editorial: Drought stresses need for water conservation

City of Nanaimo moves to Stage 3 water restrictions, asks residents to be water smart

The City of Nanaimo is moving to Stage 3 water restrictions, asking residents to voluntarily conserve water where possible. (File photo)

We had all of spring and a few weeks of summer to try to have our yards looking like something out of Better Homes and Gardens magazine. Now we’ve reached that time of year when green and pristine lawns can start to fall out of fashion.

With drought conditions arriving on eastern Vancouver Island, residents are being asked to aggressively conserve water.

The province noted that the east coast of the Island reached Level 4 drought conditions earlier this month on the 0-5 scale, meaning that “adverse impacts” were becoming likely for people and ecosystems.

The Regional District of Nanaimo already moved to Stage 3 water restrictions, and this week the City of Nanaimo followed suit. The rules for Stage 3 aren’t much different than Stage 2 – watering is restricted but permitted.

The distinction is that property owners are asked to voluntarily cut back on their water use, particularly watering lawns.

“Lawns naturally go dormant in the summer months and return with fall rains,” a city press release noted. “One hour of watering per week is all a lawn needs to stay healthy.”

The city hopes residents will avoid washing automobiles and boats unnecessarily and sweep outdoor surfaces rather than hose them down. The province mentioned shorter showers as another water-conservation tip.

The City of Nanaimo’s water supply at Jump Lake was at 95 per cent at the start of this week. Although the city noticed that the summertime draw-down started a month earlier than previous years, it expressed confidence that further water restrictions won’t be necessary.

Let’s prove the city right and show water smarts and respect for our resource. We’re pretty sure our yards will be almost as enjoyable, even if verdant is no longer en vogue.

