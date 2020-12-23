EDITORIAL: Discovering new ways to celebrate

It’s time to start checking out the Christmas light displays in Trout Creek and vote for your favourites. (File photo)

This year, the seasonal festivities we normally enjoy will be unlike anything we have experienced in the past.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, gatherings are limited to one’s own household, and as a result, large-scale reunions with out-of-town friends and family are off the table.

But these restrictions do not mean the festivities are cancelled entirely. It is still possible to enjoy special celebrations this year, even if those celebrations are different from those in past years.

Some families will have video chats during or after their holiday meals. For those who do not have the capability for a video chat, the day may be a time for long telephone calls with family and friends, near and far.

Others may arrange to drop off homemade food packages at the homes of loved ones living in the same community, allowing people to enjoy the same holiday meal even if they are not all seated at the same table.

For some, this can be an opportunity to have a special celebration with only their immediate household, perhaps creating a tradition that will endure for years to come.

This could be an opportunity to organize family driving tours to see the lights and decorations, with each household travelling in a separate vehicle.

And there are some who will spend the day in quiet contemplation, and that may be just as meaningful as the traditional gatherings and dinners.

Gift-giving can still continue, even if the opening ceremonies do not take place with everyone under one roof.

Places of worship will still be able to broadcast their holiday messages, whether through livestreaming, video messages, radio or television.

The components of this holiday season are still available to us.

Whether one uses this time of year as a spiritual observance, a time for gift-giving or a time to appreciate family, there are ways to make this time of year special in its own way.

And in the future, we will be able to gather in person to celebrate the festive season together.

This year is an exception, but it can still be a wonderful season.

