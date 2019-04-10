Editorial: Crashes should prompt us to evaluate our own driving behaviours

It's easy when you're behind the wheel to go on autopilot.

Car accidents abound of late.

Some combination of spring and a little bit of rain (finally) seems to have had a negative effect on the driving skills of those hitting Vancouver Island’s highways.

Two crashes held up traffic on Highway 1 heading into Victoria on Sunday afternoon (a separate, fatal, crash on the Patricia Bay Highway was of a different nature altogether). The weather could not have been better, with visibility at 100 per cent and the road bone dry.

Then on Highway 1 outside Duncan just after 9 a.m. Monday a single vehicle crashed into the median in the northbound lanes. Just before that a single vehicle crashed on Highway 18, detouring traffic onto Cowichan Lake Road. Both of these crashes happened as some spring rain fell, slicking the pavement, something drivers have gotten unaccustomed to over the last few very dry months.

All drivers should take these incidents as a warning to pay attention to conditions and maybe slow down a tad. We know the sun and a good song on the radio can have you driving enthusiastically, mind on where you’re going, not on where you are now, but you also need to be safe. You know how meditation gurus tell us we should be in the present moment? That’s especially true while driving.

It’s easy when you’re behind the wheel, especially if you’re taking a route you’re familiar with, to go on autopilot. When you get to your destination you can’t remember anything about the drive. When that happens, thank your lucky stars, because that’s good fortune, not good driving.

And while most people are cautious driving in the snow, we tend to take rain for granted here on Vancouver Island. But it can lead to some tricky conditions, too, and it pays not to be in such a hurry when the roads are wet. Hydroplaning is every bit as treacherous as hitting a sheet of ice.

Do yourself and everyone else on the road a favour: give yourself a little driving test the next time you’re behind the wheel and see if you’re giving in to some bad habits. Nobody else ever has to know, but it gives you the chance to correct your own mistakes before life does it for you.

Previous story
Early signals hazardous
Next story
Sooke doesn’t need another coffee shop

Just Posted

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Person inside injured after car slams into Surrey social housing building

    Emergency crews were on scene of a crash at King George Boulevard and 132nd Avenue much of the night

  • New CAO to start mid-May, RDBN hopes

    The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) hopes to find a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) by the middle of May.

  • Kimberley Fire Department revises emergency bylaw

    The Kimberley Fire Department has been working on a new emergency program bylaw to improve plans for the preparation, response and recovery from emergencies and disasters.

  • Bears due any time

    With an early summer on its way, residents should remember that spring cleaning isn't the only thing that should be on their mind. Bears are already starting to be spotted in the Houston area and are out of hibernation in the lower mainland. With snow quickly melting in Houston, it should be expected that our woodland neighbours could start paying rural areas a visit in the next week or two.

  • First place for Bantam girls in Richmond

    The North West District Bantam female team placed first in the Bantam C2 division at the Richmond Ravens Ice Classic Female Hockey tournament in Richmond on March 29-31. The team is comprised of girls from Houston, Burns Lake, Fraser Lake, Vanderhoof, Kitimat, Prince Rupert and Tumbler Ridge. The team had only two goals against them over the five games of the weekend, a strong result for a team that only formed this year. The team includes (back L-R) assistant coach Sophie Davis, Riley Emberley - Houston, Julia Lorette, Trinity Martens, Dakota Magnus, Amy Hanson, and head coach Kyle Magnus; (middle row L-R) Zoe Stephen, Camryn Ward, Jordyn Carter, Devyn Molloy, Maryn Sullivan - Houston , Jaylia Sanderson and Claire Sullivan - Houston; (front) Sierra Eagles. (Submitted photo). (L)

  • Day of Sucwentwecw celebrated all day at Barriere Elementary

    Students at Barriere Elementary on Friday, Apr. 5, celebrated their Day of Sucwentwecw throughout the whole school all day! They started with an assembly at 9 a.m. and then rotated between classrooms the rest of the day to learn from and share knowledge with members of the Simpcw First Nation.

  • Conserving Caribou

    Response from Minister Donaldson to Andrew Wilkinson's letter published March 30,2019