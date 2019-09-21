Editorial cartoon for Sept. 19

Liam Harrap
Revelstoke Review Staff
Liam Harrap
Liam Harrap
Revelstoke Review Staff
The City of Kimberley's population has reached the 8,000 person threshold, according to the latest population estimates released by the province of British Columbia.
Annual awards dinner being held Oct. 26
New bylaw offers 'balanced approach' between status quo and tougher provincial regulations
'I think that will be really important to address the overall trend of youth vaping'
The land on the east coast of Vancouver Island will be returned to the We Wai Kai Nation
All parties expected to be back on the campaign trail Sunday
A Kinder Cup focuses on positivity, inclusivity and connection