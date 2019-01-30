Editorial cartoon for Jan. 30

Jocelyn Doll
The new limit on harvestable timber in the region should be known by mid-fall, a senior forester told a public meeting in Burns Lake on Jan. 17.
The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) is trying to reach an agreement with the Houston recycling depot, which doesn't agree with the RDBN's plan to cut funding for depots by half.
Bruce Campbell wrote book on Lac- Megantic disaster. Campbell's tour is being sponsored by regional advocacy group Friends of Wild Salmon, a coalition of northwestern residents, First Nations, anglers and others concerned about the health of wild salmon and community groups. He spoke to Houston residents on Jan. 22 warning of dangerous goods being carried by rail. (Shiela Pepping photo)