Editorial: Being prepared is key

It's a phrase we've heard time and time again from emergency crews and officials. Be prepared in the event of a natural disaster.

Goldstream Gazette file photo

It’s a phrase we’ve heard time and time again from emergency crews and officials. Be prepared in the event of a natural disaster.

In recent months, Mother Nature has proven she can be a fickle foe. Last Thursday the Kilauea volcano erupted, spewing molten rock and high levels of sulfur dioxide on Hawaii’s Big Island. As of Monday, 35 structures — including at least 26 homes — had been destroyed. Lava and hazardous fumes continued to pour out several days after the eruption as well.

A bit closer to home, municipalities across the West Shore have been prepping residents for natural disasters, such as earthquakes, tsunamis or wildfires for years, and continue to spread the message as part of Emergency Preparedness Week, which takes place the first week of May.

While there is obviously no danger of volcanoes erupting on the West Coast, the tsunami warning, which caused the evacuation of several homes throughout Greater Victoria earlier this year and the smaller earthquakes that rattled the region, are a stark reminder of how important it is to be prepared.

One of the first steps to emergency preparedness is creating home and grab-and-go emergency kits. Kits should include a First-Aid kit, battery powered or hand crank radio or flashlight, a whistle to signal for help, a cell phone and charger, seasonal clothing and water.

Kits should also include enough non-perishable food to last for three days to one week, and a manual can opener.

These items may not seem like much. You may even have many of these things tucked away in drawers in your home at this very moment. But put together they can sometimes mean the difference between life and death.

The information above and much more can be found on Emergency Management B.C.’s website. Heck – there’s even a section about what to do during a zombie apocalypse starting from outbreak to evacuation orders. From tsunamis and earthquakes to zombies – the key to survival is being prepared.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bulkley Valley Farmers’ Market looks forward to upcoming 27th season
Next story
What happened to community’s compassion?

Just Posted

Editorial: Being prepared is key

  • 17 hours ago

 

Many ways to approach xeriscaping your yard

  • 17 hours ago

 

Penticton Tigers, the little team that could

 

Aldergrove school marks 60th year

 

Most Read

  • What happened to community’s compassion?

    I am utterly disgusted by the letters regarding the supportive housing project. They very clearly portray the ignorance that appears to be rife in this "town." Parksville Qualicum Beach can no longer be looked at through idyllic, rose-coloured glasses.

  • LETTER: Need for electoral reform is no secret

    With respect to Tom Fletcher's column, Waiting for a secret referendum, in the May 9 Saanich News. Well, it's no secret - both Greens and NDP openly campaigned for a referendum on proportional representation (PR - i.e. 38 per cent of the vote = 38 per cent of the seats). There were no 'fringe' parties involved (Greens got one in six votes) and collectively they have strong majority support, something almost always absent in so-called 'majority' governments.

  • Help a trail – report illegal dumpers

    The morning of May 7 I drove to the trailhead at Pheasant Glen Golf course at the end of Qualicum Road. I was dismayed that someone had dumped a microwave oven in the parking area. Quite often people dump their garbage and unwanted items there and at several other locations.

  • Hey Grams, can I borrow your castle?

    So I understand there's a big wedding coming up.

  • Barriere residents say thank for the coverage

    We wish you good health and the time to enjoy different activities in your retirement years

  • Hey Grams, can I borrow your castle?

    So I understand there's a big wedding coming up.

  • Letter: Good things to ponder thanks to Bill

    After seeing the news and in the paper the beaver with arrows, I have an opposite story to tell.