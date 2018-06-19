EDITORIAL: All Nanaimo’s bright grads should be proud

The News Bulletin’s Best and Brightest special feature is in today’s print issue and will be rolled out throughout the day on our website. CHRIS BUSH/News Bulletin photos

Congratulations to Nanaimo’s entire Class of 2018.

Another group of graduates is transitioning this week from high school to the rest of their lives, and that’s both an achievement and a very special moment.

To salute this year’s grad class, the News Bulletin presents a special feature this issue called Best and Brightest, with stories by Tamara Cunningham and photos by Chris Bush. We contacted Nanaimo’s local high schools, private schools and alternative education programs and encouraged them to put forward as many names as they liked. We had to make some difficult choices on which students to feature, but we feel like we arrived at a sampling that’s a good mix and one we’re excited to share. We’ll post one article each hour and we’re collecting the stories at www.nanaimobulletin.com/tag/best-and-brightest.

A fun part about putting these stories together is that these youths are at a time in their lives when they have a remarkable number of projects, pastimes and accomplishments to their credit, and yet are ready to start talking about what’s next, the paths they envision, and life.

High school tends to be huge and all-consuming for any young person. It isn’t just classes that are taking place inside those walls. As we’ve written before in this space, the secondary school years are a challenging time and for the teens who make it to the end of Grade 12, they’ve just completed one of the hardest things they’ve ever done and perhaps one of the hardest things they’ll ever do.

Not everything that happens at high school is world-changing, relatively, but the youths who go to school and grow, connect and learn there are the ones who will change the world.

Nanaimo has bright grads. We have the best grads. As the Class of 2018 students cross the stage and keep on going, our community should be proud of what these grads have done so far and excited to see what they’ll do next.

