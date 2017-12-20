EDITORIAL: Addressing the important issues

A recent prank is much less important than some local, provincial, national and international issues

There are some deeply disturbing news stories at the provincial, national and international levels.

In British Columbia, of 1,208 drug overdose deaths, fentanyl was found or suspected in 999 cases. The number of overdose deaths this year is nearly double the number during the same period last year.

Elsewhere in Canada, a 34-year-old Saskatchewan man received a suspended sentence after a social media post which was considered a death threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In California, wildfires continue to rage, much later in the year than normal. One fire alone, the Thomas Fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, has consumed more than 93,000 hectares.

And a decision to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv, Israel to Jerusalem has heightened tensions in an already unstable part of the world. Violent clashes followed the announcement, and around the world, demonstrations against the decision have been taking place.

And, much closer to home, there is a dispute between the Summerland Legion and the Peachland Legion, following a prank attempt.

The outrage surrounding this incident is puzzling.

While not everyone will find the incident amusing, it is something which can be resolved quickly and easily.

This is not to say the only important issues happen at the provincial, national or international levels. We in Summerland are facing some important challenges right now.

Our community is divided over a proposed seniors housing development.

Downtown economic revitalization is a challenge facing Summerland’s business community.

The escalating cost of housing here and elsewhere in the region and beyond is a matter which demands our attention.

None of these are easy to resolve. There are no simple solutions.

In the midst of such matters, a prank between two neighbouring legion branches pales in comparison.