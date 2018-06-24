EDITORIAL: A slow repair process

Damage from the 2017 flooding has not yet been repaired in Summerland

Flooding in 2017 left extensive damages at Summerland’s lakeshore. Repair work is expected in fall this year.Summerland Review file photo

It will take some time before flood damage along Summerland’s lakeshore is repaired.

The damage was the result of flooding in the spring of 2017.

The walking path, piers and a portion of Lakeshore Drive were affected during the severe flooding in the spring of 2017. The damage is still visible, and the repair work is not expected until this fall.

By the time crews repair the affected areas, close to a year and a half will have elapsed since the flood damage occurred.

The lengthy delays are understandable.

This year, Summerland and other Okanagan Valley communities experienced a second consecutive year of flooding and once again, creeks and lakeshore areas were affected.

However, the lakefront is one of Summerland’s best tourist attractions. Summer visitors to the community will notice the condition of our beaches, pathways, docks and other amenities.

If they see broken concrete and remnants of piers, their impressions of Summerland will not be the same as if the lakefront area is well maintained.

The repair process can be slow, in part because of the permits and applications required to do work at a lake.

Even though the repair work involves fixing existing walkways and docks, the municipality must go through the provincial permit application process again.

The need for a permit process is understandable. Without scrutiny, mistakes at water sources can have devastating, far-reaching consequences.

But the slow process also means that for a second summer, visitors to our community will see the damages left by flood waters, rather than attractive and well-maintained lakefront amenities.

A streamlined, simplified approval process would allow the municipality to begin the repair work much more quickly.

This in turn will help us present the best possible image to our visitors.