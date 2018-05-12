Editorial: A poem to my mother

Mother's Day is a special time to give thanks to the lady who gave you life.

My mother has always been there for me, despite any struggles we may have had.

She has always been resilient, and is one of the strongest people I have ever met. Life has handed her many challenges, and she has shown me what it means to pull through, even though it may be the hardest thing to do.

While not everyone might have a mother in their life anymore, for whatever the reason, there are always plenty of strong and courageous women around us that we can look to for support, nurturing, and love.

One of the most beautiful things about women is our caring nature. The lessons we learn from the women in our lives guides us through good times and bad. It might be a coincidence that Mother’s Day and Mental Health Week occur each year around the same time in May, but the two go hand in hand.

Without the life lessons I have learned from my mom, I wouldn’t be able to maintain mental health. She has taught me many coping mechanisms and conversation skills to keep me going through tough times.

So, here is a tribute poem to my mother:

As the sun rises in the east, it breathes warmth across the land.

A cool breeze carries the evening away as dawn approaches.

Spring buds are forming in the trees; a new life has begun.

The mother of a babe, so resilient to survive the darkness of winter.

And every day the sun rises, as she does, to nurture with strength unrequited.

She stands firm and strong through all life’s challenges.

The warmth that starts in her heart radiates outward into the world,

Falls upon her children, and continues to grow.

The lessons she teaches her babes unfold like buds on the trees,

Continuing the cycle of life, learning the experiences that continue.

Buds that bloom into flowers.

Feeding the bees that suckle on the sweet nectar,

Spreading the love to other flora; keeping the cycle alive.

Falling to the ground, the buds decay,

Leaving their mark on the earth, as new life takes form.

With the messages passed down, generation to generation,

A mother’s lessons never go forgotten.