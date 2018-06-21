EDITORIAL: A change at the top

Parksville Mayor Marc Lefebvre has announced he will not be seeking a second term as Mayor when municipal elections roll around this fall, adding he will remain in Parksville. He says he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife Janet and family.

In municipal politics, we often see those who run for the top spot come in with little council or no municipal council experience. With Lefebvre, voters opted for electing a candidate with 12 years on council, who had served under four different mayors: Randy Longmuir, Sandy Herle, Ed Mayne and Chris Burger.

One could argue they all had different styles, but for a future mayor, all offered insight into the position, how to represent council and its citizens around the table, to the province and other municipalities and moderation and consideration of the other points of view at the table.

In the last four years, Lefebvre has helped guide the construction of the city’s new water treatment system and purchase of the Erminiskin Land Property and maintained strong relationships with the business associations and chambers of commerce in the area. The latter relationships were key when the province announced that the area would fall under the newly announced speculation tax, as Parksville argued successfully for exclusion.

The mayor’s announcement about retirement from 16 years in municipal politics comes during council’s deliberations around a proposed rezoning for a supportive housing project that is easily the most hotly debated issue in recent memory for city council and staff. About 100 people spoke at the meeting Tuesday night where tensions were high.

Some even hinted at Lefebvre’s rumoured decision to step down which proved true the following day when he made his planned announcement.

In making his announcement, Lefebvre endorsed Coun. Kirk Oates who will be offering his candidacy for mayor in October. Oates offered that when it comes to matters of making community decisions, “He would rather be right than happy.”

We translate that to mean, decisions should be made based on the facts rather than how he may feel.

The number one issue facing Parksville and others across the country is poverty and the problems that arise from it. In Parksville we are fortunate to have many giving individuals and agencies to help those in need.

Let’s hope that doesn’t change.

— Parksville Qualicum Beach News