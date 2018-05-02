Editorial: 30 years of readership greatly appreciated

Thirty years ago today, the first ever copy of the Bulletin hit the streets. Smiling Miss Nanaimo contestants waved out from the first front page on May 2, 1988, and helped us greet the community.

Three decades later, we continue to greet readers on their doorsteps and we’re grateful for everyone who has helped us become Nanaimo’s community newspaper during that time.

The Bulletin began as a 16-page, once-a-week publication and is now a multimedia presence that publishes articles, photos, videos and more at almost all hours of the day, seven days a week.

“It’s been an amazing journey when you think about it,” said Sean McCue, publisher, who thanked the founders, Roy Linder and Tom Thomas, for their vision, passion and dedication, and Maurice Donn, our second publisher, for his leadership in overseeing continued growth and transition.

“We’ve been fortunate to work with so many talented editors, reporters, photographers, creative and office staff, sales representatives and our superb carrier force – they’ve all done such a great job over the years,” McCue said.

The work that happens in our office at Poplar Street is just one component of what makes a community newspaper, though – we depend on our readers and advertisers to pick up the paper or click over to our website and read and react and care about the stories we’re sharing.

“We’re so appreciative to our readers and advertisers, you are truly the foundation to our success,” McCue said.

We’re in the process of creating a 30th anniversary special section to revisit 30 years of headlines. But even as we take this opportunity to look back, it’s even more exciting to look ahead at all the stories in Nanaimo that are yet to be told.