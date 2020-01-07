Editor, The Times:

The Times front page of Dec. 26/19 shows a smashed vehicle that needed the jaws of life to free the driver, and the article reads, “The incident happened at about 8:12 a.m. on Highway 5 near Jenkins Road…….”. Actually, the vehicle pictured was turning left onto Jenkins Rd.

This article should not have been about the “Road rescue updates jaws of life units”. It should have been about how much more carnage has to happen at the crossroads of Hwy. 5 and Jenkins Road before the Ministry of Highways gets off its ass and does something about it.

The previous major accident involved a fatality. All the Ministry did about it was increase the street lights to 400 watts. Jenkins Road feeds six other streets; there are more than 100 residences in that area. School buses use the Jenkins/Hwy. 5 intersection at least twice daily.

What is the Highways Dept. waiting for? Maybe another Humboldt crash? All I can say is that it’s about time someone is held accountable. If they can’t fix the intersection, then at least put in a double solid line and reduce the speed limit from 100 km. per hour. Northern BC has Highway l6, “The Highway of Tears”. The North Thompson has Highway 5, “The Highway of Blood”.

Jim Lamberton

The Rambling Man

Clearwater, B. C.

