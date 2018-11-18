Editor, The Times:

Citizens – are you in the mood for a little fun and exploration?

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting this year’s Christmas Campaign and many of our businesses (27 to be exact) have come on board to help with your holiday gift giving shopping plans.

Each merchant participating in this year’s campaign has a green poster, with all the participating shops listed, to display at their establishment (Merchants: if we missed you this year and you want to participate next year—mark it on the calendar to give us a call in the fall!)

We Chamber directors want the public to have some fun.

We invite you to start exploring the many and varied shops in your own town—to facilitate this, as long as you purchase ‘something’ in nine of the 27 businesses you can ask for a stamp. Once your card is filled in, drop it off in one of the conveniently located drop-boxes.

There is a box in each of the four areas of the community – on the flats: Home Hardware; in the former shopping centre: Pioneer Market and Meats; in the new shopping centre: Pharmasave and in the centre of town we’ve conveniently chosen the Wells Gray Inn.

Each of the businesses has been asked to donate a ‘gift’ for the Grand Prize gift basket and we’ve also organized some shop local money—indeed a healthy $500 worth as a nice follow up prize. That money will be able to be traded for goods at any of the participating businesses.

Now if that doesn’t sound like a fun time, I’ll be a monkey’s uncle!

On the days I get to snoop around the various shops we have here in Clearwater I am always delighted as to the variety of items that our merchants have and the willingness they have towards bringing in special requests.

Indeed—see if you can visit each and every shop in town; you’ll have fun and they will appreciate your interest in their products. I think you will be delighted to see what there is available right here in our very own town.

Cheryl Thomas

Clearwater and District’s Chamber: Shop Local Committee