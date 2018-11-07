Editor, The Times:

The Royal Purple is adopting a family at Christmas for the third year, and we have been challenging others to do the same.

This year the group called “Changes That Heal” have accepted our challenge. I was hoping we could get more people on board, so maybe I should explain why this is so important to me.

When my husband Rob and I were young and starting out we went through a few rough times; there was one year in particular that made a big impact on us.

It was Christmas Eve 1983, Rob was laid off, and we were having trouble making it, never mind coming up with money for gifts. We had two children, and their needs came first.

Jason was going on two, and Brandy was only six months old. We always spent Christmas Eve at my parents, leaving Christmas Day for Rob’s folks. We had accepted that it would be a pretty empty tree, but the kids were young, and we would get through it.

When we returned home from dinner at my mom and dads, it was late and the kids were sound asleep. It was a night I’ll never forget!

We got the sleepyheads out of the car, and carried them towards the house. After opening the door and stepping in, there was a moment of silence as we gazed upon the most incredible sight.

There was a tricycle and a pile of presents. Rob and I just stood in shock, taking it all in. We looked toward each other, and at the exact same time we both said “Santa” with a questionable sounding tone.

After tucking our still sleeping children in bed, we realized that wasn’t the end of this Christmas miracle. There was a stack of folded brown paper bags on the table.

After opening cupboards we realized they had been filled with food! This was a magical night, that meant the world to us—now it’s time to pay it forward.

I would love to help every one who needs it get through this Christmas Season, without stressing over money they don’t have, and gifts they can’t afford. I can’t do it alone.

I am pleading with you all to help. Join the Royal Purple and Changes That Heal in making this a magical Christmas for our entire town.

Be a Santa.

I promise it feels so good to know you made a Christmas for someone who wouldn’t other wise have one.

The Food Bank will provide a list of items that can act as a guide line to make it easier for you.

Please contact Susan at the Food Bank Thursday mornings 9am – noon. 250.674.340

You can make Christmas special for a family in need. We will publish names of those who step up to the challenge, or you can remain a secret Santa, it’s up to you!

We would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year!

Brenda Griffiths,

Royal Purple

Changes That Heal