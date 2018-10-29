Editor, The TImes:

Last night—well actually 3 a.m. I was listening to CBC’s overnight programming.

The BBC has been doing a series after the 2007-08 financial meltdown.

What! You mean that after the fall of the Berlin Wall capitalism wasn’t an unalloyed triumph marching steadily forward to this day?!

Well no! There had been signs of decay before 2007 with great corporate scandal—Enron, Tyco etc… and the involvement of the big banks in all of this.

But then the big collapse happened—The financial institutions, banks, etc…were broke!! Wall St. was bankrupt.

There was no waiting for some free market tooth fairy to clean this one. Some 5 trillion dollars of taxpayer money, the final count, worked a lot more reliably.

There were rather feeble attempts at stimulus—the North American auto industry was saved along with tens of thousands of jobs—but generally austerity was the flavour of the day.

However, the end result was that financial leadership shifted from the western hemisphere to Asia after 2007-08.

China itself brought in a stimulus package of some four trillion yen, just under $1 trillion American.

This huge amount allowed China to come through the financial meltdown in rather good shape. So did the rest of Asia generally.

Note here we are not dealing with the rather nasty aspects of China’s one party—communist—capitalists state. The here—when it came to dealing with a major financial meltdown the Chinese knew what they were doing … the “west” didn’t have a clue!

The rest of Asia followed China’s lead during the great Asian financial crisis of the 1990s. China and Malaysia were the only two countries to come through relatively intact. All others like Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand has followed the blandishments of the IMF and the “Chicago boys.” They fell into a trap of financial poverty and ruin from which they have not recovered to this day.

Donald Trump can bluster and rant all he wants. One has to remember the bulk of US debt os held in China. What if they decide to call some or all of it?

China is in the chauffeur’s seat now, for better or worse; the future will be “interesting.”

“May you live in interesting times,”

-An old Chinese curse.

Dennis Peacock,

Clearwater, B.C.